Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,333,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,869,820,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $316.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.56. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.46 and a fifty-two week high of $328.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

