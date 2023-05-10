Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:EL opened at $201.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.52. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.