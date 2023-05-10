Comparing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ImmunityBio and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 4 0 2.57

ImmunityBio presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.03%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.71, indicating a potential upside of 71.50%. Given BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ImmunityBio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -173,569.58% N/A -117.23% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -78.10% N/A -41.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmunityBio and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ImmunityBio and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $240,000.00 10,752.69 -$416.57 million N/A N/A BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $289.68 million 5.60 -$247.12 million ($1.21) -7.09

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 79.7% of ImmunityBio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats ImmunityBio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

