Comparing Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL)

Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) and Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and Nocopi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Logiq alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00% Nocopi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logiq and Nocopi Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million 0.21 -$6.54 million ($0.56) -0.99 Nocopi Technologies N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -4,351.15

Analyst Ratings

Nocopi Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Logiq. Nocopi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logiq, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Logiq and Nocopi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Nocopi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Nocopi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Nocopi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nocopi Technologies beats Logiq on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logiq

(Get Rating)

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Nocopi Technologies

(Get Rating)

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.