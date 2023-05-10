Comparing Reed’s (REED) and The Competition

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Reed’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ peers have a beta of 0.26, indicating that their average share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $53.04 million -$19.22 million -0.25 Reed’s Competitors $6.97 billion $444.17 million 14.24

This table compares Reed’s and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Reed’s’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reed’s and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s Competitors 108 539 978 69 2.60

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 1.07%. Given Reed’s’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Reed’s Competitors -1.35% -1,082.85% -0.93%

Summary

Reed’s peers beat Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

