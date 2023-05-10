Comparing YS Biopharma (YS) & Its Rivals

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) is one of 715 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare YS Biopharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares YS Biopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|YS Biopharma
|N/A
|46.53%
|8.78%
|YS Biopharma Competitors
|-46.60%
|-66.84%
|-1.60%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares YS Biopharma and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|YS Biopharma
|N/A
|-$550,000.00
|1.80
|YS Biopharma Competitors
|$1.31 billion
|$4.26 million
|-12.46
Volatility & Risk
YS Biopharma has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma’s peers have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for YS Biopharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|YS Biopharma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|YS Biopharma Competitors
|114
|590
|882
|15
|2.50
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 311.76%. Given YS Biopharma’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe YS Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
YS Biopharma peers beat YS Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
YS Biopharma Company Profile
YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
