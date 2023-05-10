Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $3.03. Conduent shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 277,023 shares.

Specifically, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 34,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 34,418 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood acquired 33,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Conduent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $640.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.00 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Conduent by 31.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Conduent by 14,451.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

