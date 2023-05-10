Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Raised to $90.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $98.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.50. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

