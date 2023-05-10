Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Given Initiates Rating at 58.com

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “initiates” rating restated by equities researchers at 58.com in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Constellium Stock Performance

NYSE:CSTM opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Constellium has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $17.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,115 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Constellium by 2,823.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,129,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,812,000 after buying an additional 3,021,995 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Constellium by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,373,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,078,000 after buying an additional 1,923,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $17,057,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Constellium by 517.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after buying an additional 1,226,857 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.

