Contrasting LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) and Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) and Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LiveOne and Noble Roman’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveOne presently has a consensus target price of $3.10, suggesting a potential upside of 121.43%. Given LiveOne’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LiveOne is more favorable than Noble Roman’s.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

24.0% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of LiveOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LiveOne and Noble Roman’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $117.02 million 1.04 -$43.91 million ($0.17) -8.23 Noble Roman’s $14.45 million 0.54 -$1.06 million ($0.10) -3.50

Noble Roman’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noble Roman’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LiveOne and Noble Roman’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -14.45% N/A -19.99% Noble Roman’s -13.56% -82.14% -10.92%

Risk & Volatility

LiveOne has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Roman’s has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveOne beats Noble Roman’s on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users, provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis, and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman’s, Inc. engages in the business of selling and providing services franchises and licenses and operating company-owned stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

