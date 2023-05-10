Contrasting SVB Financial Group (SIVBQ) & Its Rivals

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ – Get Rating) is one of 316 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SVB Financial Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SVB Financial Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SVB Financial Group Competitors 917 7680 6636 305 2.41

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 52.71%. Given SVB Financial Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SVB Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group’s peers have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SVB Financial Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 22.05% 13.02% 0.76% SVB Financial Group Competitors 24.80% 13.01% 1.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SVB Financial Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group $7.40 billion $1.67 billion 0.02 SVB Financial Group Competitors $1.62 billion $330.78 million 9.03

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank is a commercial bank, which offers products and services provided by the bank and its subsidiaries to commercial clients in key innovation markets. Silicon Valley Bank provides solutions to the financial needs of commercial clients through credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other services. The SVB Private segment is the private bank and wealth management segment of the bank. It provides a range of personal financial solutions for consumers, and offers a customized suite of private banking services, including mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, other secured and unsecured lending products, and vineyard development loans, as well as planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family offices,

