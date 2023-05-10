CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Wedbush

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
CXW opened at $9.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.93. CoreCivic has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $13.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 69,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
