CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Wedbush

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

CXW opened at $9.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.93. CoreCivic has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $13.51.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 898.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 69,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

