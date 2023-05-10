CoreCivic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,844 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 174% compared to the typical volume of 1,404 call options.
CoreCivic Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 898.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 378,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 148.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 158.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoreCivic (CXW)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.