CoreCivic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,844 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 174% compared to the typical volume of 1,404 call options.

CoreCivic Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 898.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CXW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on CoreCivic from $15.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 378,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 148.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 158.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.