CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.27. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

