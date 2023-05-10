Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CTVA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Corteva has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.99.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 69,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Corteva by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

