Coupang Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 11,835 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 52% compared to the average volume of 7,776 call options.

Coupang Stock Down 2.2 %

Coupang stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. Coupang has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Coupang by 727.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

