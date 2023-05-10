Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CUZ. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $34.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.