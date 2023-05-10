Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 25,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 39,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CWEGF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Crew Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in Northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

