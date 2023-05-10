CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Up 8.5% After Strong Earnings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $61.34 and last traded at $60.73. Approximately 547,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,129,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.

The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,111,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,500. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after buying an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

