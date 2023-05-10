Criteo S.A. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Criteo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst T. White forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Criteo’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRTO. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Huber Research downgraded shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. Criteo has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Criteo by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 31,410 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Criteo by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Criteo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Criteo by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 70,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $152,621.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,149.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $152,621.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,149.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $67,558.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,164.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,086 shares of company stock worth $3,342,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

