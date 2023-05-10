Critical Analysis: POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for POET Technologies and Canadian Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Canadian Solar 1 3 1 0 2.00

POET Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.77%. Canadian Solar has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.47%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

2.1% of POET Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares POET Technologies and Canadian Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $550,000.00 314.22 -$21.04 million ($0.57) -7.61 Canadian Solar $7.47 billion 0.31 $239.97 million $3.44 10.48

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -135.64% -116.87% Canadian Solar 3.21% 11.06% 2.79%

Volatility & Risk

POET Technologies has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats POET Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products. The Global Energy segment includes solar and battery storage project development and sale, asset management services for operational projects, sale of electricity, and investment in retained assets. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

