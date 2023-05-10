Critical Survey: Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) & Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Orange County Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $41.75 billion 1.75 $4.60 billion N/A N/A Orange County Bancorp $96.22 million 1.76 $24.36 million $3.96 7.58

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 1 4 1 0 2.00 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and Orange County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Orange County Bancorp has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.56%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Risk and Volatility

Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange County Bancorp has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Orange County Bancorp 21.11% 14.81% 1.07%

Dividends

Zurich Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $2.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Orange County Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats Zurich Insurance Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis. The Life Regions segment refers to the comprehensive range of life and health insurance products on both an individual and a group basis, including annuities, endowment and term insurance, unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as full private health, supplemental health and long-term care insurance. The Farmers segment includes non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges, which are owned by policyholders. The Group Functions and Operations segment comprises the Group �s Holding and Financing and Headquarters activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes insurance and reinsurance businesses that the Group does not consider core to its operations and that are therefore mos

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services and trust and wealth management. It operates through the Banking Business and Wealth Management Business segments. The Banking Business segment involves the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers through Orange Bank & Trust Company. The Wealth Management Business segment includes asset management and trust services to individuals and institutions through HVIA and Orange Bank & Trust Company. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

