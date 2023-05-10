Cutler Group LLC CA Lowers Stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Cutler Group LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,893.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 528,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after acquiring an additional 501,613 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,512,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 16,803.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Price Performance

ONLN stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.80 million, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $40.59.

About ProShares Online Retail ETF

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

