Cutler Group LLC CA Sells 600 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cutler Group LLC CA lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 38,643 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 92,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.08. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $71.97.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

