CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $76.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of CVS opened at $69.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.98.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

