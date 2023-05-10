DA Davidson Increases Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $58.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TREX. B. Riley decreased their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Up 8.2 %

NYSE TREX opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $67.78.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,926,000 after buying an additional 182,788 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Trex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Trex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,702,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.