DA Davidson Lowers DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $72.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

DASH opened at $67.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $78,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,421.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 739,631 shares of company stock worth $42,679,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in DoorDash by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

