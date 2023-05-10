DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.43.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $106.71.

Insider Activity at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 77.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $116,373,000. Amundi increased its stake in DaVita by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after purchasing an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at $26,824,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 304,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

