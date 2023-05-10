DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.43.
DaVita Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $106.71.
Insider Activity at DaVita
In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $116,373,000. Amundi increased its stake in DaVita by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after purchasing an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at $26,824,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 304,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DaVita (DVA)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.