DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $89.21, but opened at $97.16. DaVita shares last traded at $101.43, with a volume of 726,504 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

