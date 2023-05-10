DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of DISH Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DISH Network from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 1,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,718,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,567,658 shares in the company, valued at $38,673,412.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in DISH Network by 231.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,268,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,537 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in DISH Network by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,296,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,327,000 after purchasing an additional 472,256 shares during the period. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its position in DISH Network by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 905,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 435,545 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

