DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Trading Down 7.2% on Disappointing Earnings

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 2,242,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,031,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 150,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,177,360.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000 in the last ninety days. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 63.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.