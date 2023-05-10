DLocal (DLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 17th. Analysts expect DLocal to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. DLocal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $118.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect DLocal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DLocal Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:DLO opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of DLocal
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 866.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 348,920 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 4th quarter worth $16,268,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 4th quarter worth $11,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DLocal (DLO)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.