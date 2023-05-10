DLocal (DLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 17th. Analysts expect DLocal to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. DLocal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $118.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect DLocal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 866.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 348,920 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 4th quarter worth $16,268,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 4th quarter worth $11,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

