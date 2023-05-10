Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.
Douglas Emmett Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
