Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.13.

DUOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $99.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $237,752.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $1,383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $237,752.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,168.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,951 shares of company stock worth $30,684,818 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Duolingo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $415,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $492,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $12,376,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUOL opened at $134.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.53 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.40.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duolingo will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

