Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.
Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance
NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $89.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
About Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.
