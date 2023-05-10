Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $89.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading

