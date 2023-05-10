Dynatrace (DT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $85,762.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,853,382.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,174.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $85,762.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,853,382.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,789,114 shares of company stock valued at $667,702,578 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dynatrace by 68.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

