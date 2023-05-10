Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Down 4.8% on Insider Selling

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.73. 300,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,367,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Specifically, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $190,913.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $34,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $190,913.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $34,738.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 9.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

