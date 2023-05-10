Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 593.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 441.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMN. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

NYSE:EMN opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average is $84.01. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

