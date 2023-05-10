Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) & Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Head to Head Comparison

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) and Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Avidity Biosciences and Eliem Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidity Biosciences 0 0 4 1 3.20 Eliem Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $43.60, suggesting a potential upside of 278.14%. Eliem Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.01%. Given Avidity Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Avidity Biosciences is more favorable than Eliem Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Avidity Biosciences has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eliem Therapeutics has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avidity Biosciences and Eliem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidity Biosciences -1,886.33% -40.82% -36.41% Eliem Therapeutics N/A -31.55% -30.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Avidity Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avidity Biosciences and Eliem Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidity Biosciences $9.22 million 88.55 -$173.99 million ($3.33) -3.46 Eliem Therapeutics N/A N/A -$45.24 million ($1.72) -2.06

Eliem Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avidity Biosciences. Avidity Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eliem Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eliem Therapeutics beats Avidity Biosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage. It also offers Lumizyme therapy for Pompe diseases. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial. The company also develops preclinical pipeline programs, such as Kv7 Program for pain, epilepsy, and depression; and Anxiolytic for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

