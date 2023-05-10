Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at JMP Securities

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $76.36. The company has a market cap of $533.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Activity at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $1,260,505.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,022,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,022,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $618,966.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,655,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,277 shares of company stock worth $2,612,121 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,158,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,533,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 108,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,368,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Stories

