Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $33.00. The company traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 277148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $463,849.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $1,260,505.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,022,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $463,849.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,121. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 25.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $533.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

