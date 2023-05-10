Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EDR. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Endeavor Group stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,006 shares of company stock worth $9,040,467 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after buying an additional 2,689,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after buying an additional 2,726,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after buying an additional 429,390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,590,000 after buying an additional 3,325,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,836,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,009,000 after buying an additional 2,064,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

