Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ERF stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Enerplus had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 60.5% in the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,108,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,908 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Enerplus by 74.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,801 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 2,503.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,227 shares in the last quarter. Riposte Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $14,077,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Enerplus by 1,547.4% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,070,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.