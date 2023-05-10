Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28,922 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,922 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 90,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 27,336.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 34,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $133,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $38.62.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

