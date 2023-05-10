Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 35,692 Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 360,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,692 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF were worth $12,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35.

About American Century Quality Preferred ETF

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

