Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 427 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1,197.3% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53,901 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 282.3% during the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,421,000.

VFMO opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $284.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.23.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

