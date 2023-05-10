Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 484,359 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,582,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,359 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Haleon by 1,052.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE HLN opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80.

Haleon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.54) to GBX 364 ($4.59) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

