Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 646.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 68,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 59,235 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $110.57 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $147.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average of $112.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.93.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.