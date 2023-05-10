Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $13,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren stock opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.40.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

