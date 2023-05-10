Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $13,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.95.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $179.32 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

